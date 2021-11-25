QuarkChain (QKC) Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $198.20 million and $36.29 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046502 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00242897 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00089016 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

