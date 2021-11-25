Qubitica Price Hits $11.94 on Top Exchanges (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.52 or 0.00386279 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00015965 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001445 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $696.09 or 0.01181785 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000072 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

