QuickX Protocol Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $31,001.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00233092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00089860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012390 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.