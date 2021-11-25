QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.69 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.13 ($0.24). Approximately 181,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 268,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

The company has a market capitalization of £22.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.71.

QUIZ Company Profile (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, evening wear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It operates through 74 standalone stores and 156 concessions in the United Kingdom; 7 standalone stores and 23 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 3 standalone stores in Spain; 125 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for QUIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.