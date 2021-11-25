Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) is Lapides Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares during the quarter. Rackspace Technology makes up approximately 4.5% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Rackspace Technology worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,147,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 83,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

RXT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.57. 763,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.