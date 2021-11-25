Rage Fan (RAGE) Hits One Day Volume of $71,665.00

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 54.6% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $71,665.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00066581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00072742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00093053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.41 or 0.07588704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,817.98 or 0.99556501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars.

