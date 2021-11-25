Rally Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Billion (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $8.95 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00066684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00073396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00096006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.98 or 0.07619722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,594.64 or 0.99415925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,969,753,448 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

