Rarible (RARI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.73 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Rarible has a market cap of $109.36 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.57 or 0.00034800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.62 or 0.00236213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00089716 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,316,734 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

