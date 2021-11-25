Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $20,139.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,659.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.10 or 0.07634059 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.48 or 0.00387803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.60 or 0.01069897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00088323 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.10 or 0.00422955 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.02 or 0.00467144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.00274509 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,137,025,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

