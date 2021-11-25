Raymond James Analysts Give OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) a C$5.00 Price Target

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) has been given a C$5.00 target price by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 83.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.54.

TSE:OGI opened at C$2.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$812.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.20. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.50 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 10.99.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

