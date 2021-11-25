Raymond James Analysts Give Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) a $9.00 Price Target

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) has been assigned a $9.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,723. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.03. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after acquiring an additional 678,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 405,584 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 160,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

