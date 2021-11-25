Raze Network (RAZE) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $9.26 million and $1.53 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raze Network has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00066915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00076797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00100150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.95 or 0.07649276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,310.65 or 0.99852195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,090,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

