Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Realogy worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Realogy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

RLGY opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Realogy’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

