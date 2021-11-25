ReapChain Reaches Market Cap of $25.60 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded up 47.8% against the dollar. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $25.60 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00044636 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00234926 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00089413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012372 BTC.

About ReapChain

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

