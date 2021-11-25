Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gamida Cell (GMDA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA):

11/16/2021 – Gamida Cell had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Gamida Cell had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Gamida Cell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Gamida Cell had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Gamida Cell had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Gamida Cell is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Gamida Cell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Gamida Cell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

GMDA stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $162.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 72.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

