Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gamida Cell (GMDA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA):
- 11/16/2021 – Gamida Cell had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Gamida Cell had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Gamida Cell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “
- 11/16/2021 – Gamida Cell had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Gamida Cell had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Gamida Cell is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Gamida Cell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “
- 10/12/2021 – Gamida Cell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “
GMDA stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $162.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04.
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
