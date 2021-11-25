Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2021 – Main Street Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Main Street Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/9/2021 – Main Street Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Main Street Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Main Street Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

10/13/2021 – Main Street Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

10/5/2021 – Main Street Capital is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Main Street Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

9/29/2021 – Main Street Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

