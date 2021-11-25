Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Electrocomponents (ECM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Electrocomponents (LON: ECM) in the last few weeks:

11/24/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 995 ($13.00) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,383 ($18.07) to GBX 1,477 ($19.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Electrocomponents had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Electrocomponents had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Electrocomponents stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,221 ($15.95). The company had a trading volume of 557,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,540. The firm has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. Electrocomponents plc has a 1 year low of GBX 777.50 ($10.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,071.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

