Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Electrocomponents (ECM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Electrocomponents (LON: ECM) in the last few weeks:
- 11/24/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 995 ($13.00) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,383 ($18.07) to GBX 1,477 ($19.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Electrocomponents had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Electrocomponents stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,221 ($15.95). The company had a trading volume of 557,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,540. The firm has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. Electrocomponents plc has a 1 year low of GBX 777.50 ($10.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,071.07.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.
