Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Prospect Capital (PSEC)

11/25/2021 – Prospect Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

11/23/2021 – Prospect Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

11/11/2021 – Prospect Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

11/9/2021 – Prospect Capital was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/27/2021 – Prospect Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

10/18/2021 – Prospect Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

PSEC traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 21.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,151,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 557,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 565,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 17.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 353,061 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

