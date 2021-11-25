Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Real Matters (RLLMF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Real Matters (OTCMKTS: RLLMF):

11/18/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Real Matters was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

RLLMF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

