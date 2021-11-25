Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Schrödinger (SDGR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Schrödinger (NASDAQ: SDGR):

11/19/2021 – Schrödinger was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.

11/18/2021 – Schrödinger is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Schrödinger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

11/11/2021 – Schrödinger was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

11/11/2021 – Schrödinger had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Schrödinger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

10/13/2021 – Schrödinger is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 824,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Schrödinger by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

