Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BBTV (BBTV)

11/15/2021 – BBTV had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$17.00 to C$12.50.

11/12/2021 – BBTV had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – BBTV had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$22.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – BBTV had its price target lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$20.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BBTV stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,558. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.71. BBTV Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.29.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

