Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/24/2021 – Broadstone Net Lease was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

11/22/2021 – Broadstone Net Lease was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Broadstone Net Lease was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Broadstone Net Lease was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/25/2021 – Broadstone Net Lease was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Broadstone Net Lease was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/15/2021 – Broadstone Net Lease was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 178.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,590,000 after buying an additional 18,681,995 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,967,000 after buying an additional 11,383,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,459,000 after buying an additional 7,719,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,401,000 after buying an additional 4,713,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,780,000 after buying an additional 4,145,482 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

