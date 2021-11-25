Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Insider David Senior Sells 40,459 Shares

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) insider David Senior sold 40,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £50,169.16 ($65,546.33).

LON RCN opened at GBX 129 ($1.69) on Thursday. Redcentric plc has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 135.65. The company has a market capitalization of £201.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Redcentric’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Redcentric in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

