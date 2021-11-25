ReddCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104,058.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $82.55 million and $104,058.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,056.51 or 0.99858173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050580 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.47 or 0.00358573 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.61 or 0.00487809 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.10 or 0.00187654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012238 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001564 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001233 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.