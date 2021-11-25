RedFOX Labs Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.66 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $383.21 million and approximately $47.66 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 95.9% higher against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.01 or 0.00494865 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00213115 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00101315 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001042 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.