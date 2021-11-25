RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,149.00

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market cap of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00045429 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.44 or 0.00239530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00088503 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

