Refinable (FINE) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Refinable has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00066568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00072653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00093849 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.58 or 0.07614264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,025.78 or 1.00352844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

