Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Hits Market Cap of $61.45 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $61.45 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for about $399.04 or 0.00673810 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,621.64 or 0.98986539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00051249 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00041360 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,996 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

