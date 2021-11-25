Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of REG stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.46. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 122.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REG. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

