Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post $116.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.67 million to $117.00 million. Regional Management posted sales of $97.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $425.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.54 million to $425.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $471.96 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $473.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RM shares. JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:RM opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $617.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,534.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,913 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,703. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

