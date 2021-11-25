Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

RGL stock opened at GBX 91.10 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £469.84 million and a PE ratio of 28.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.33. Regional REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22).

In related news, insider Frances Daley purchased 70,309 shares of Regional REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

