Relite Finance (RELI) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.43 Million

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded up 41% against the US dollar. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Relite Finance has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $112,808.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00067034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00094163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.04 or 0.07621296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,023.60 or 1.00341904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Relite Finance Coin Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 49,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,577,234 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

Relite Finance Coin Trading

