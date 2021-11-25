Ren Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $119.52 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $119.52 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded up 37.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00233484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00089566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012393 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

