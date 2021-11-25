renDOGE (RENDOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $629,419.40

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, renDOGE has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $629,419.40 and $34,334.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00073596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00092648 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.19 or 0.07560358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,936.75 or 0.99745771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.