Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Sell

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4,399.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $4,695.00 price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renishaw has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,060.67.

OTCMKTS:RNSHF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.88. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average is $75.14.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

