REPO Trading Up 976.2% Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 175.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, REPO has traded 976.2% higher against the US dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $24.09 million and $1.99 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00067417 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00072944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00093010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,489.27 or 0.07607969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,867.65 or 0.99762983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

