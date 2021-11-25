Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,375 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Republic Bancorp worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.58. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

