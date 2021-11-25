Request (REQ) One Day Volume Hits $397.09 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 198.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 249.4% against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $660.47 million and $397.09 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00235573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.