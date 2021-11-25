Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Ship Lease in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NYSE:GSL opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $878.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.85.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,031,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

