Research Analysts Offer Predictions for George Weston Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of George Weston in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.62. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WN. Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cfra set a C$135.00 price target on George Weston in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.43.

TSE WN opened at C$139.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$136.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$127.33. George Weston has a one year low of C$91.95 and a one year high of C$142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of C$21.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total value of C$623,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,230,750.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

