Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WSP Global (WSPOF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WSP Global (OTCMKTS: WSPOF) in the last few weeks:

11/11/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$190.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$180.00 to C$190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$158.00 to C$178.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – WSP Global was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/10/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$168.00 to C$190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$175.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $144.48 on Thursday. WSP Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.08 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.86.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.