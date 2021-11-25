Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BTRS (BTRS)

BTRS (NASDAQ: BTRS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/16/2021 – BTRS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

11/12/2021 – BTRS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – BTRS had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/8/2021 – BTRS was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – BTRS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,081. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 74,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joe Eng acquired 47,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,225.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 82.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,998 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 102.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,408 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,619,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

