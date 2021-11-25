Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS: PRMRF):

11/5/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Paramount Resources was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/28/2021 – Paramount Resources was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PRMRF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,492. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 3.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.19. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.29%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

