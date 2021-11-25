Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Paysafe (PSFE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paysafe (NASDAQ: PSFE):

11/17/2021 – Paysafe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

11/15/2021 – Paysafe had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Paysafe was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

11/12/2021 – Paysafe had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Paysafe had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Paysafe was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

10/25/2021 – Paysafe was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

10/21/2021 – Paysafe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

10/13/2021 – Paysafe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

PSFE traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,854,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,043,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 307.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 197,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 149,035 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $1,881,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

