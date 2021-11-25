Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ: CSII):
- 11/17/2021 – Cardiovascular Systems was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/12/2021 – Cardiovascular Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardiovascular Systems’ first-quarter fiscal 2022 loss was wider than the consensus mark. The company’s revenues too lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Peripheral revenues registered a significant decline as the resurgence of COVID-19 and the related staffing shortages disrupted referral patterns and had the largest impact on more elective procedures. Cardiovascular Systems noted that the severity and duration of the COVID-19 impact were greater than expected in Q1. The company has slashed its fiscal 2022 revenue guidance. In the past year, Cardiovascular Systems underperformed its industry. Yet, Coronary franchise registered strong performance globally on continued strength in Japan and the growing adoption of coronary OAS in Europe. The company certified 80 coronary interventionalists outside the United States.”
- 11/10/2021 – Cardiovascular Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Cardiovascular Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Cardiovascular Systems was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 9/26/2021 – Cardiovascular Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.
NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.72. 524,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,662. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.87 million, a PE ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $48.28.
Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.
