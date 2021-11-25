Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS: SMEGF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/24/2021 – Siemens Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/11/2021 – Siemens Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/11/2021 – Siemens Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/10/2021 – Siemens Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/6/2021 – Siemens Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/6/2021 – Siemens Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Siemens Energy stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. Siemens Energy AG has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $42.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

