Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GrowGeneration (GRWG)

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2021 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – GrowGeneration was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

11/12/2021 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – GrowGeneration was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

10/15/2021 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $55.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/13/2021 – GrowGeneration was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

10/13/2021 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $63.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – GrowGeneration was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,579. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 2.71. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after buying an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GrowGeneration by 116.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after buying an additional 275,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 225,510 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $10,037,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

