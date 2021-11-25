Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Inter Parfums (IPAR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR):

11/18/2021 – Inter Parfums had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Inter Parfums had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $113.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Inter Parfums had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Inter Parfums had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Inter Parfums was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Inter Parfums have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported splendid sales numbers for third-quarter 2021, which surged 64% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $262.7 and increased 37% from third-quarter 2019 figures. Compared with 2019’s level, Inter Parfums’ largest brands performed better than expected. Courtesy of better-than-anticipated third quarter sales coupled with the initial modest sales related to Ferragamo fragrance, management raised its full-year 2021 guidance. The company projects net sales of $810 million for 2021 while earnings per share are envisioned to be $2.35. The company’s product launches and strategic alliances, have been yielding results. That said, the company is taking a conservative approach for fourth-quarter sales owing to bottlenecks in the supply chain.”

10/26/2021 – Inter Parfums had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.88. 48,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,224. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $96.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $94,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,665. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

