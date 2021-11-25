Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Papa John’s International (PZZA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA) recently:

11/12/2021 – Papa John’s International is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Papa John’s International was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Papa John’s International was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $127.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/4/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $136.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Papa John’s International is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.84. 328,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -326.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.55. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,159,000 after buying an additional 162,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,150,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

