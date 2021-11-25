Restart Energy MWAT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $92,305.00 (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $92,305.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.62 or 0.00236213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00089716 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (CRYPTO:MWAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

